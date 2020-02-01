Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Share Price

News coverage about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Beyond Meat earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Beyond Meat's analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.02.

Shares of BYND opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

