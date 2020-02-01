Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.02, approximately 629,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,763,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

