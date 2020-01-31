Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.63

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$31.63 ($22.43) and last traded at A$31.62 ($22.43), with a volume of 407826 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$31.29 ($22.19).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

In other news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$29.07 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,070.00 ($20,617.02).

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

