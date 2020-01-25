Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Now Covered by Dougherty & Co

Analysts at Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

