Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 2,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,332. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

