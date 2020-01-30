Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 158,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after buying an additional 2,498,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 6,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.38 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?