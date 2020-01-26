Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

