Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sonos by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

