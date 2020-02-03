Sonos (SONO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONO opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

