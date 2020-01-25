SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 13563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONVY. ValuEngine cut SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.42.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

