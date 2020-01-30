SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYFY opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

