Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.25

News stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Sony’s score:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

SNE stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that Sony will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: Market Indexes