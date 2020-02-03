Sony (SNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNE opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

