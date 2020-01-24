Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.85. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 33,077 shares traded.

SPHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

