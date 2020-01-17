Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading 24.1% Higher

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) traded up 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66, 690,533 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 964,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

