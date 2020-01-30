Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading 28.4% Higher

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price traded up 28.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86, 729,947 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 776,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.61.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

