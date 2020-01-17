Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.62. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 57,014 shares.

SORL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

