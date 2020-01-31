SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

