Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.35

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

SFBC remained flat at $$36.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

