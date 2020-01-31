South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SPFI opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

