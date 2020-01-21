South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned South Plains Financial an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

