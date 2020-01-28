South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $158.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.40 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $650.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.70 million to $655.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.70 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $685.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 198,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

