South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in South State by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in South State by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 101,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36. South State has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?