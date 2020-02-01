South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SSB stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. 405,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. South State has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that South State will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

