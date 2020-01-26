South State (SSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect South State to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

