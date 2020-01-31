South32 (ASX:S32) Trading Up 0.7%

South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.72 ($1.93) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), approximately 14,091,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.68 ($1.90).

The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr 2,048,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

South32 Company Profile (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

