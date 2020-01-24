SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS SCSG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

