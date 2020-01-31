Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Shares Up 2.4%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) shares shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 33,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 11,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.72.

Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

