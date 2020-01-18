Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $3,966,170.00 in Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading