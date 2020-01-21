Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Southern reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,780,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,286,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $68.12. 4,546,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,815. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

