Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.91. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 898,681 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

