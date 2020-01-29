Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

SFST traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $306,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,634 shares of company stock worth $455,819. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

