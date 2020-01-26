Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 11,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

