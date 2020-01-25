Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 11,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

