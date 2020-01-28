Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.70.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

