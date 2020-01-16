Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,224. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

