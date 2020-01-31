Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter worth $729,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

