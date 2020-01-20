Southern (NYSE:SO) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

SO stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. Southern has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

