Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 5.3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 92,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 117,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

