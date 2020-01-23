Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

SBSI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 106,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

