Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

SBSI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 157,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,452. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

