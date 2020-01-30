Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report $5.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com