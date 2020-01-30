Southwest Airlines Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?