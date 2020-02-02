Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $83.00 at UBS Group

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

SWX opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

