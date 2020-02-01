Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $3.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,012 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,832 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

