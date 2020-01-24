Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 7.5%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72, 36,046,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 23,688,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $907.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 4,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 757.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,099,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 4,505,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

