S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $10.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

S&P Global stock opened at $293.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.51 and its 200 day moving average is $261.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

