S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $276.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.99. 373,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,412. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

