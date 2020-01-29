S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $326.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $266.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $297.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.11. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $185.59 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What does RSI mean?

