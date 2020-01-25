SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $40.80. 58,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,243. SP Plus has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

